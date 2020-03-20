The UAE Launches A 24/7 Helpline To Support Overseas Residents Post The Suspension Of Entry Visas

In efforts to help the many residents residing in the UAE, who are currently out of the country with their visa-related inquiries, the UAE has launched a round-the-clock hotline.

The 24/7 hotline to help holders of valid residence permits abroad, will enable procedures and provide assistance in emergency cases. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation informed residence of this additional hotline number via a tweet on their official Twitter account.

The new hotline was introduced after the UAE’s decision of temporarily suspending the entry for residence visa holders as part of preventive measures in the fight against the fast-spreading novel coronavirus outbreak.