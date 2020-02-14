Calling All Parents: There Will Be NO Increase In Dubai School Fees For The New Academic Year
Parents can breathe a sigh of relief because the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), recently announced on Thursday that private schools in Dubai will NOT be allowed to increase the tuition fees for the upcoming 2020/21 academic year, beginning in September.
Thus, making school expenses a lil easier on the pockets of many parents and guardians.
Speaking of the significance of the latest announcement, Mohammed Darwish, Chief of KHDA’s Regulations and Permits Commission, said:
“The School Fees Framework prioritises the interests of students and parents and encourages investment in the education sector by allowing schools to develop long-term growth plans, as well as motivating existing schools to improve the quality of education they offer. The Education Cost Index provides complete transparency to both families and investors and balances expectations.”
Although, it’s confirmed that some private schools may be eligible for an exceptional fee increase based on clear eligibility criteria as outlined in KHDA’s exceptional fee framework guidelines
The fee hike is based on inspection results and ECI, and if the reading is negative or zero, then no fees hike will be allowed.
The KHDA School Fees Framework outlines guidelines for schools to increase fees depending on their inspection results and ECI. With the ECI of -2.35% fees will remain unchanged for the 2020/21 academic year.