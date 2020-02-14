Calling All Parents: There Will Be NO Increase In Dubai School Fees For The New Academic Year

Parents can breathe a sigh of relief because the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), recently announced on Thursday that private schools in Dubai will NOT be allowed to increase the tuition fees for the upcoming 2020/21 academic year, beginning in September.

Thus, making school expenses a lil easier on the pockets of many parents and guardians.

Speaking of the significance of the latest announcement, Mohammed Darwish, Chief of KHDA’s Regulations and Permits Commission, said: