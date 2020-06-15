These Are The Dubai Based Community Initiatives Delivering Thousands Of Meals To Those In Need

Nothing proves a community’s spirit more than hardship and the people of the UAE always come through. The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone but not equally. Low-income families and individuals have been hit the hardest. Two UAE based community initiatives, Sahem For Hope and Inked Dubai have stepped in to do their part. Sahem For Hope collaborated with Pinch Gourmet to deliver free meals Last weekend Sahem for Hope teamed up with gourmet delivery service Pinch Gourmet and charity group Dar Al Ber Society to provide 150 free ready to eat meals for stranded Ghanaian nationals in Dubai. The Asian market 1004 Gourmet also reached out and contributed non-perishable food items. Sahem For Hope has been carrying out its meal distribution initiative every weekend for the past two months and is still going strong. The community drive has fed at least 1400 people all over Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

The Ghanaian nationals receive aid and accommodation On May 31, a group of 200 Ghanaian were found taking shelter in the sweltering heat in a Satwa Park. Most of them lost their jobs or were on visit visas looking for employment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all international flights were banned and they had no way of going back home. Now the group is currently in accommodation in Al Quoz, Warsan, and Jebel Ali, thanks to a generous Emirati man. The Dar Al Ber Society is currently arranging repatriation flights back to Ghana through public donations. Some of them have already flown back home. Dubai charity group, Little People Big Hearts distributed basic necessities and items

Many Dubai residents and businesses offer support Many Dubai residents and homegrown businesses came together to support in whatever they can. Sustainable clothing line Nafsi provided masks for the stranded Ghanaians to protect themselves from COVID-19. Dubai food blogger Mark Setchfield even made Ghananian dishes for them. Tarek Jabi, one of the many people who organised the event said the situation is not over yet until they all go home and we as a community need to take care of them until then.

Inked Dubai delivers thousands of free meals to frontline workers Inked Dubai, is apart of the Alserkal Pay It Forward Programme and are delivering meals in Dubai to front line heroes and those in need. Inked partnered up with the Dubai Food Bank and Dubai Health Authority to distribute food to several Dubai hospitals and clinics. Each month, Inked Dubai brings in acclaimed local chefs into their kitchen and make five-star dishes. So far Inked has delivered 12,290 meals and is aiming to deliver 10,000 meals for the month of June with your help. Each meal costs AED25 to make and deliver. This month, Inked is collaborating with Chef Izu who is the head of famous Dubai restaurants, Gaia and Carine