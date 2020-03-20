This #TB Video Of Tigers Splashing Away At A Dubai Beach Is A Much Needed Dose Of Cuteness

Is that a boat? A shark? A raft? NOO ISSA TIGERS!! This amazingly adorable throwback video of three tigers paddling away at a beach in Dubai will lighten up your mood instantly! Resurfacing online once again, this adorbs video has garnered 7.8 MILLION views in less than 24-hours. The video shows the playful cats swimming around on the coast of Dubai, and having a whale of a time at the beach chasing and pouncing on each other. The video which became popular back in 2016, showed the level of craze that Emirati citizens and Dubai peeps have for exotic animals.

Only in Dubai folks! The cats playing in the beach seem to be a mix of two white tigers and a one Royal Bengal tiger.

Oh to be a tiger swimming in Dubai pic.twitter.com/1ot4zZB3j9 — AK🦁 (@ajakobian) March 19, 2020

The location of this beach was not disclosed when it went viral back in 2016, although residents speculated that the video was taken along King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street in Jumeirah