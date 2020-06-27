‘TikTok’ Begins Trending In The UAE After Apple Catches The App Spying On Its Young Audience

Reports of TikTok’s invasive practises have once again been brought to light, and this time it’s Apple calling out the Chinese app for breaching user privacy and spying on millions of iPhone users.

Forbes has deemed the app as incomparable and malicious since TikTok assured its users back in April that “it doesn’t get access to user data”, however, “Apple’s new iOS 14 security and privacy changes have caught them red-handed repeatedly doing something they shouldn’t.”

The new iOS 14 security features have revealed that the Chinese video-sharing app is able to access your clipboard

Which basically means that anything you copy on your Apple laptops or iPads can be read by your iPhones and vice versa.

Hence, “if TikTok is active on your phone while you work, the app can basically read anything and everything you copy on another device: Passwords, work documents, sensitive emails, financial information. Anything.”

This news is alarming parents and users across the globe and predominantly the UAE, as the app is commonly operated by youngsters and tweens.

A data breach can cause unsuspecting users to easily fall prey to propaganda gimmicks or fall victim to cybercrimes