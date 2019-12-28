WATCH: ToTok Co-Founder Releases A Video Requesting Apple and Google To Reinstate The App Back On The Two Platforms

ToTok has been the tok of the town, with the many controversies surrounding the free-call service, the founders of the app have finally come on social media to address the public and put all rumours to rest for once and for all.

Following the allegations that ToTok is a spying tool that’s misusing and mishandling user data the co-founder of the app, Giac took to Twitter to address Apple and Google in a video – requesting the two tech giants to re-instate the app on the digital distribution platforms.

In the short video, Giac also ensured that the user privacy and data protection is a top priority for the developers and that they are an independent set of entrepreneurs with no connection to governments of the UAE, US or China.