WATCH: ToTok Co-Founder Releases A Video Requesting Apple and Google To Reinstate The App Back On The Two Platforms
ToTok has been the tok of the town, with the many controversies surrounding the free-call service, the founders of the app have finally come on social media to address the public and put all rumours to rest for once and for all.
Following the allegations that ToTok is a spying tool that’s misusing and mishandling user data the co-founder of the app, Giac took to Twitter to address Apple and Google in a video – requesting the two tech giants to re-instate the app on the digital distribution platforms.
In the short video, Giac also ensured that the user privacy and data protection is a top priority for the developers and that they are an independent set of entrepreneurs with no connection to governments of the UAE, US or China.
The video was posted late evening on Friday, December 28, garnering more 28k views in less than 24 hours
The co-founder mentioned that the backlash the app got through the recent rumours was severely impacting their start-up business and putting their ‘efforts at risk’
Giac also invited the two tech giants to come down to their office and meet them in person to discuss any further inquiries that they might have regarding the free-calling service
In a previous written statement by the co-founders it was mentioned that an analysis carried out by a former NSA employee has concluded that ToTok ‘simply does what it claims to do, and really nothing more… no exploits, no backdoors, and no malware’.
The UAE law strictly prohibits espionage and have denied any and all association with ToTok and put to rest the rumours of the government using the app as a skying tool
UAE peeps love the calling app and a number of the users have continuously shown their support to ToTok throughout the controversy.