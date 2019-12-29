The ToTok Saga Continues: UAE Authorities Issue A Statement On The Controversial Calling App

The ToTok saga continues. The TelecommunicationsRegulatory Authority, TRA acknowledged the recent concerns regarding the privacy of users of the calling app. In a statement issued by WAM, the government news agency, the TRA affirmed the security and protection laws in place to protect users in the UAE from unlawful interception, which are “strictly implemented across all certified telecommunications applications, including Totok, in the UAE”. The statement follows a video plea from the ToTok founders to Apple and Google to reinstate the app on their stories. The UAE telecoms authority issued this statement

“The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, is aware of the recent allegations and concerns about the privacy of users on accredited telecommunications applications in the UAE, in particular Totok Application. “The TRA affirms that UAE telecommunications regulations encompass strong Information security laws to prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception. The TRA imposes strict standards to protect users’ privacy, which are in compliance with international standards. “The standards are strictly implemented across all certified telecommunications applications, including Totok, in the UAE. “The TRA reaffirms that all certified telecommunications applications in the UAE are in compliance with these standards and apply them. The TRA ensures the compliance of all players and is working closely with international organisations to protect user privacy. “The UAE is committed to fostering a business environment that encourages innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive across multiple sectors. The country is also adopting the latest technologies, such as 5G for mobile phones, Blockchain, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence applications.”

