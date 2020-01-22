The Number Of People Who Vacationed In Dubai In 2019 Has Been Revealed

As a resident of Dubai, it’s no surprise that we see tourists with us every single day. That’s obviously a good thing because, for one, it means that we always get to meet new people or experience and even be part of the thrill that comes with seeing a new destination.

SO just HOW many people actually visited Dubai in the last year?

Well according to official data from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, Dubai received a record of 16.73 million overnight visitors in 2019- growing 5.1% the United Nations forecast.