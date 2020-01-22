د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Number Of People Who Vacationed In Dubai In 2019 Has Been Revealed

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

As a resident of Dubai, it’s no surprise that we see tourists with us every single day. That’s obviously a good thing because, for one, it means that we always get to meet new people or experience and even be part of the thrill that comes with seeing a new destination.

SO just HOW many people actually visited Dubai in the last year?

Well according to official data from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, Dubai received a record of 16.73 million overnight visitors in 2019- growing 5.1% the United Nations forecast.

The top 6 countries that were a source of this market were:

  1. India
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. UK
  4. Oman
  5. China
  6. Russia

All the above helped bring in over 7 million visitors last year, with 9 out of 10 of those visitors actually being first-time visitors to Dubai. Tourists from India reached a whopping 2 million while 1.6 million peeps came in from Saudi Arabia.

Numbers have been strong in the last year.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?