The Number Of People Who Vacationed In Dubai In 2019 Has Been Revealed
As a resident of Dubai, it’s no surprise that we see tourists with us every single day. That’s obviously a good thing because, for one, it means that we always get to meet new people or experience and even be part of the thrill that comes with seeing a new destination.
SO just HOW many people actually visited Dubai in the last year?
Well according to official data from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, Dubai received a record of 16.73 million overnight visitors in 2019- growing 5.1% the United Nations forecast.
The top 6 countries that were a source of this market were:
- India
- Saudi Arabia
- UK
- Oman
- China
- Russia
All the above helped bring in over 7 million visitors last year, with 9 out of 10 of those visitors actually being first-time visitors to Dubai. Tourists from India reached a whopping 2 million while 1.6 million peeps came in from Saudi Arabia.
Numbers have been strong in the last year.