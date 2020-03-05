The Consulate Of India Says There Are No Travel Restrictions From India To The UAE
If you’ve been thinking of flying to the UAE from India, not to worry, there are no current travel restrictions between the two countries.
The Indian consulate in Dubai clarified this in a statement on Monday, adding that it has denied reports that India has imposed coronavirus-related travel restrictions on people flying to the UAE.
“There is no specific advisory against travel to the UAE due to coronavirus”
The official Twitter page of the Consulate General of India has released an updated travel advisory:
