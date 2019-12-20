Dubai Residents Go Into Shock After Being Asked To Pay Excess Luggage Fees For Duty-Free Shopping At DXB Airports

Residents and visitors who have just travelled out of Dubai recently can testify to this new procedure that the Dubai Airports have initiated just before you board your flight.

Sadly, long gone are the days where you pack light for your hand luggage and stock up all the necessities from Dubai Duty-Free shopping. Because now your Duty-Free shopping will be also weighed (along with your overall hand luggage) to see if it exceeds the hand luggage allowance for the flight, just before getting on your flight.

So here’s a little heads-up to avoid any unwanted surprise expenses at the DXB airports.