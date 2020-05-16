End Of An Era: Popular Turkish Restaurant Ruya Has Closed Its Doors In Grosvenor House

The beautiful contemporary Turkish restaurant Ruya, that had been the number one night-out pick for Dubai residents for AGES is sadly closing its doors for good at its Marina’s Grosvenor House locality.

Customers were always treated to a ball of a time at the stellar location, that’s despondently now all packed up, boxed up and ready to shift out of the luxury hotel in Dubai Marina.

Issa a sad day for those who treated the delightful Turkish resto at the GH locality as their second home, but thou shall worry not because, although Ruya is bidding a farewell to the beautiful Marina views, it’s nowhere near bidding a farewell to its loyal customers.