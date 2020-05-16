End Of An Era: Popular Turkish Restaurant Ruya Has Closed Its Doors In Grosvenor House
The beautiful contemporary Turkish restaurant Ruya, that had been the number one night-out pick for Dubai residents for AGES is sadly closing its doors for good at its Marina’s Grosvenor House locality.
Customers were always treated to a ball of a time at the stellar location, that’s despondently now all packed up, boxed up and ready to shift out of the luxury hotel in Dubai Marina.
Issa a sad day for those who treated the delightful Turkish resto at the GH locality as their second home, but thou shall worry not because, although Ruya is bidding a farewell to the beautiful Marina views, it’s nowhere near bidding a farewell to its loyal customers.
Ruya is the brainchild of chef, Colin Clague, who shared an emotional message on the closing of the GH Ruya branch, on his official IG handle…
“Well rather emotional, all packed up at Ruya in the GH, it’s been a fantastic journey together over the last three and a half years, just want to say a huge thank you to Pam and all our colleagues at the hotel.”
Ruya at Marina’s Grosvenor House was the go-to resto for famous faces! Here you can see what looks like the entire Everton squad visited earlier in 2018
Ruya will be moving to a new location in Dubai and will reopen its doors to anticipating customers post the summer!
