The Sentiment Igniting Emirates Brand Logos Drew In 1.5 Million Votes In Less Than A Week

The three unique brand logos, designed by 49 Emirati artists, that have been shortlisted for the public to vote for, have drawn in 1.5 MILLION votes so far from across the world.

The UAE brand logos that will be representing the UAE globally has been voted for from people across 130 countries, with the highest participation rates coming from the UAE, India, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

A third of the votes were submitted by individuals aged from 25-35 year old.

The three UAE Nation Brand logos signify the country as a land of opportunities, a beacon of hope and a nation with a futuristic vision as well as beautifully symbolises the cultural and historical heritage in the UAE.