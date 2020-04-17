UAE Forbids Acts Of Intolerance And So Arrest A Media Person For Hate Speech

UAE is not a place of intolerance or a place to practise hate towards any ethnicity, religion, language or gender and the country has gone beyond to make this very clear.

The UAE Federal Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest and provisional detention of an Emirati media person named TM for making racist comments in a video being widely circulated online that had come to their attention.

The video of the accused raised red flags with the authorities as the content sought to create divisions based on ethnicity and nationality among the various communities living in the UAE.

The video was particularly offensive to one community…

It was found to be an affront to the UAE and its efforts to disseminate the values of tolerance, besides violating the UAE’s foundational principles of justice and equality.

A spokesperson for the Federal Public Prosecution said that the accused was under investigation and that the legal process was underway to try him for the crime.