UAE Issues Travel Guidelines For Passengers Travelling Out Of The Country For The Summer

The UAE Government has released a set of guidelines for all residents and citizens who wish to travel abroad from June 23, which shows that there will be NO need for re-entry forms.

This announcement comes after the UAE declared that it’s prepping to FULLY open up its borders in the coming weeks.

Although, travellers must sign a Twajudi form before leaving the UAE to be sure that they meet all requirements in the UAE and the country they’re planning to visit. (Adults over 70 will not be permitted to travel).