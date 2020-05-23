It’s Official: Sunday Will Be First Day Of Eid Al Fitr 2020!!

As declared by the UAE Moon-sighting Committee, Sunday, May 24 will be the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, marking the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.

The pronouncement was made after the committee held a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of the Minister of Justice along with various senior officials, after Maghrib prayer on Friday.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, and Chairman of the Committee, said the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, could not detect the Shawwal month crescent moon on Friday evening.

Therefore the committee has announced that today, Saturday, May 23, is the last day of Ramadan 1441, and that Sunday, May 24, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr