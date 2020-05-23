It’s Official: Sunday Will Be First Day Of Eid Al Fitr 2020!!
It’s Official: Sunday Will Be First Day Of Eid Al Fitr 2020!!
As declared by the UAE Moon-sighting Committee, Sunday, May 24 will be the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, marking the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.
The pronouncement was made after the committee held a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of the Minister of Justice along with various senior officials, after Maghrib prayer on Friday.
Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, and Chairman of the Committee, said the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, could not detect the Shawwal month crescent moon on Friday evening.
Therefore the committee has announced that today, Saturday, May 23, is the last day of Ramadan 1441, and that Sunday, May 24, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr
Prayers are to be performed at HOME: The following are the Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the emirates
- Abu Dhabi: 05.52am
- Al Ain: 05.46am
- Dubai: 05.47am
- Sharjah: 05.44am
- Ras Al Khaimah: 05.43am
- Fujairah: 05.43am
- Umm Al Quwain: 05.44am
- Ajman: 05.46am
PSA: Keep In Mind That Bursting Fireworks In The UAE Is Strictly Prohibited
1. There are a number of other ways to light up your home in celebration of Eid other than by lighting fireworks! For example, light up a bunch of these Miaweina Wooden Lanterns with LED Lights around your home and transform your night into a magical affair!
2. Stay home, stay safe and brighten up your festivities with these 2.5M LED String Fairy Lights! On Amazon for AED 29.50.
3. OR sparkle up the night with these LED Curtain String Lights. Go all out and decorate every nook and cranny of your home with these warm and magical twinkling lights. For AED 56.99.