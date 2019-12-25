The UAE Leaders Sent Their Wishes And Congratulated Pope Francis On The Occasion Of Christmas

It’s the day of one of the biggest celebrations in the world! Christmas is finally here and the UAE leaders have already sent out their greetings to the world early Wednesday morning.

The UAE’s President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conveyed a congratulatory message to His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, on the occasion of Christmas, expressing best wishes for peace and tolerance around the world.

Similar messages of Christmas greeting were also sent out by, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Pope Francis.