Virtually Staying Together Apart: UAE Leaders Show How Eid Celebrations Are Done During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The UAE leaders sure know how to lead by example and their virtual at-home Eid Al Fitr celebrations highlight just that.

Sharing how “this year’s Eid is quite different from any other Eid,” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, took to Twitter to share the importance of remote communication during this occasion.

Moreover, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, shared a joyous video of himself surrounded by family and commemorating the occasion by video-calling His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and exchanging greetings with his family.