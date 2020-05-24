د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Virtually Staying Together Apart: UAE Leaders Show How Eid Celebrations Are Done During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Virtually Staying Together Apart: UAE Leaders Show How Eid Celebrations Are Done During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The UAE leaders sure know how to lead by example and their virtual at-home Eid Al Fitr celebrations highlight just that.

Sharing how “this year’s Eid is quite different from any other Eid,” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, took to Twitter to share the importance of remote communication during this occasion.

Moreover, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, shared a joyous video of himself surrounded by family and commemorating the occasion by video-calling His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and exchanging greetings with his family.

Take notes on how virtual celebrations are done from none other than Sheikh Mohamed bin Nahyan himself… This is what you call staying royally remote!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (@mohamedbinzayed) on

“During a video call, I had a great conversation with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed. Let us continue to stay the course and get through this period together as safely as we can. Once again, I wish you and your families a healthy and blessed Eid Al Fitr.” 

UAE residents are being cautioned to avoid large gatherings during Eid Al Fitr holidays, so to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the community

This Eid, join in the virtual celebrations yourself!

Celebrate Eid like the Dubai royals and get yourself this Mini Full HD Video Projector that comes with a projector screen to get in touch with family and friends overseas this Eid!

OR for a SMART projection option for your smart home, you can opt for this Portable Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector thas multi-purpose with its powerful inbuilt speakers and streaming platforms! (This projector IS literally the future of projectors people)

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?