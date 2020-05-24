Virtually Staying Together Apart: UAE Leaders Show How Eid Celebrations Are Done During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Take notes on how virtual celebrations are done from none other than Sheikh Mohamed bin Nahyan himself… This is what you call staying royally remote!
“During a video call, I had a great conversation with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed. Let us continue to stay the course and get through this period together as safely as we can. Once again, I wish you and your families a healthy and blessed Eid Al Fitr.”
UAE residents are being cautioned to avoid large gatherings during Eid Al Fitr holidays, so to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the community
This Eid, join in the virtual celebrations yourself!
