HH Sheikh Mohammed Urges Every Resident To Take A Vote On The New UAE Logo

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, is urging all residents to help pick the UAE’s official logo that’ll best represent the country and what it stands for, for the next 50 years to come.

Yep, this means everyone, including you, get a say in what the logo should be

In a recent tweet, he asked people to help ‘share the story of the nation with the rest of the world’ and voting for their preferred logo on nationbrand.ae

How awesome is that?

The initiative is part of one of many to ensure that Dubai continue staying motivated, inspired and on track for EXPO 2020 and beyond- in terms of building the UAE’s story and helping the world get to know it better.