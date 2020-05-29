UAE Makes Gulf History By Launching First-Ever Jewish Kosher Food Catering Service
A South African born sociologist makes HISTORY by opening the UAE’s very first Kosher Kitchen.
Kosher is food that follows traditional Jewish dietary laws and wasn’t a culinary service that was readily available in the UAE… until NOW, thanks to Elli Kriel!
The mother of three and a major foodie, Elli is a part of the UAE’s Jewish community and was raised in a household that ‘highly-respected, age-old tradition of a kosher diet.’ Being the only kosher family in Dubai for a number of years made her a go-to person that Jewish travellers would contact on their way down to the UAE for food that conforms to the Jewish dietary regulations.
With the UAE holding interfaith events during the Year of Tolerance last year, Elli Kriel saw an increasing demand for home-cooked kosher meals, as a number of international Jewish leaders descended upon the country. Thus, with the mounting requests, Elli plunged in and opened up her very own Jewish kosher food service, ‘Elli’s Kosher Kitchen‘.
Seeing the lack of prepared kosher meals for the Jewish community, Elli (quite literally) took things into her own hands and launched a catering service that provides cross-cultural, healthy, delicious and kosher meals to UAE residents and visitors
“By providing kosher food to travellers in the UAE, Elli’s hope is that they will feel the hospitality, warmth and quality of service that is characteristic of this part of the world.”
Elli mentions this in her blog.
Here is a toast to the lady behind the UAE’s first EVER Jewish kosher food service!!