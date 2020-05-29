UAE Makes Gulf History By Launching First-Ever Jewish Kosher Food Catering Service

A South African born sociologist makes HISTORY by opening the UAE’s very first Kosher Kitchen.

Kosher is food that follows traditional Jewish dietary laws and wasn’t a culinary service that was readily available in the UAE… until NOW, thanks to Elli Kriel!

The mother of three and a major foodie, Elli is a part of the UAE’s Jewish community and was raised in a household that ‘highly-respected, age-old tradition of a kosher diet.’ Being the only kosher family in Dubai for a number of years made her a go-to person that Jewish travellers would contact on their way down to the UAE for food that conforms to the Jewish dietary regulations.

With the UAE holding interfaith events during the Year of Tolerance last year, Elli Kriel saw an increasing demand for home-cooked kosher meals, as a number of international Jewish leaders descended upon the country. Thus, with the mounting requests, Elli plunged in and opened up her very own Jewish kosher food service, ‘Elli’s Kosher Kitchen‘.