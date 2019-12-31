BOOM! The UAE Passport Has Been Ranked The Best Passport Of The Decade
The UAE is just killlinnn’ it ’tis season. In the list of UAE’s great achievements – having the UAE passport ranked number one of the decade – would be right up in the top. The Global Passport Index recently published new findings showing that the UAE has gained the utmost visa waivers.
In the last decade, the country gained visa waivers to an impressive 111 countries resulting in an outstanding 161% increase in passport power, thus being labelled the BEST passport of the decade.
The report released by Passport Index, mentions:
“Since the inception of the Passport Force Initiative in 2017, the Passport Index closely followed and documented the progress of the UAE passport. As their goal to rise within the Top 5 was achieved three years ahead of time, their momentum and mission grew stronger as they strived to reach first place before the end of 2018.”
These are record-breaking numbers resulted in the UAE thriving at first place
ALSO! Now UAE residents can enter Uzbekistan for a period not exceeding 30 days without a pre-entry visa
According to the UAE Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan allows the entry of UAE citizens for 30 days without a visa.