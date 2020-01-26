HH Sheikh Mohammed Shares A Special Message During UAE’s Aid For Filipinos Affected By The Taal Volcano
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, shared a sweet sentiment on his official Twitter account, after seeing the work citizens of the UAE.
Emirates Red Crescent carried out in the Philippines to help heal Filipino families who were affected by the Taal volcano.
Image Credits: WAM and @HHSheikhMohd
After WAM released photos of the aid taking place in the UAE, the proud ruler of Dubai tweeted, “Today, we saw humanity and tolerance unfold through the Emirates Red Crescent’s campaign that brought our citizens together with Filipino residents to provide aid to families affected by the Taal volcano in the Philippines. Humanity defines our society.”
The initiative by Emirates Red Crescent was a directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces
Thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, immediate help is being given by the UAE to those affected by the eruption of Taal volcano in the Philippines.