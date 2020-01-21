UAE Is Helping Those Affected By The Recent Eruption Of Philippines’ Taal Volcano

Thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, immediate help is being given by the UAE to those affected by the eruption of Taal volcano in the Philippines.

Incredible.

According to WAM, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent will be monitoring the aid. The Emirates Red Crescent will help by coming up with a plan to counter the implications that came with Taal volcano’s eruption and to aid in reducing its effects on locals living in its vicinity.

What a great show of the UAE and Philippines strong ties