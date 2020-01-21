UAE Is Helping Those Affected By The Recent Eruption Of Philippines’ Taal Volcano
Thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, immediate help is being given by the UAE to those affected by the eruption of Taal volcano in the Philippines.
According to WAM, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent will be monitoring the aid. The Emirates Red Crescent will help by coming up with a plan to counter the implications that came with Taal volcano’s eruption and to aid in reducing its effects on locals living in its vicinity.
What will be done?
The delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent will be sent to Manila, the Philippines to lead the field relief operations taking place, purchase basic necessities for aid (from local markets), and supervise the delivery to residents affected.
Another form of aid will be the dispatching of air relief missions that will carry supplies. A meeting took place between the ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE and the ERC, where it was promised that Emirati aid supplies will be delivered to a huge group of people in the affected areas, as well as the possibility of giving financial donations.
