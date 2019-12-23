Confirmed: UAE Public And Private Sectors To Get New Years Day Off

The announcement that the entire country has been waiting for is finally here and it does not disappoint. Rejoice at this saweeeet news folks because it’s OFFICIAL that Wednesday, January 1, will be a paid holiday for all workers all across the country (Yuppieeee). The Federal Authority for Human Resources, (FAHR) has confirmed that employees in both private and public sector will get the first day of the new decade off to celebrate the New Year.

The UAE cabinet has also announced the list of public holidays that both public and private sector employees will be getting in the coming year

