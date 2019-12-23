Confirmed: UAE Public And Private Sectors To Get New Years Day Off
The announcement that the entire country has been waiting for is finally here and it does not disappoint.
Rejoice at this saweeeet news folks because it’s OFFICIAL that Wednesday, January 1, will be a paid holiday for all workers all across the country (Yuppieeee). The Federal Authority for Human Resources, (FAHR) has confirmed that employees in both private and public sector will get the first day of the new decade off to celebrate the New Year.