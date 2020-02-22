CONFIRMED: UAE Records 2 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Making It A Total Of 11 Cases
It’s official that the UAE has recorded two new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of patients diagnosed with the virus in the UAE to 11. Although, three of the patients have since fully recovered.
In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that the two new cases were detected in a 34-year-old Filipino and a 39-year-old Bangladeshi who had come into close contact with the previously Covid-19 diagnosed Chinese national. The ministry further mentioned that the condition of the two diagnosed patients is stable.
Government officials have not disclosed where patients were being treated or which parts of the country they visited.
All entities who were in close contact with the confirmed cases are being screened, to prevent the rapid spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of the community
The MoHAP said that all the necessary precautions are being taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients.