CONFIRMED: UAE Records 2 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Making It A Total Of 11 Cases

It’s official that the UAE has recorded two new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of patients diagnosed with the virus in the UAE to 11. Although, three of the patients have since fully recovered.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that the two new cases were detected in a 34-year-old Filipino and a 39-year-old Bangladeshi who had come into close contact with the previously Covid-19 diagnosed Chinese national. The ministry further mentioned that the condition of the two diagnosed patients is stable.

Government officials have not disclosed where patients were being treated or which parts of the country they visited.