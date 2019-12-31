UAE Residents Are Getting Emotional As NYE Is Rolling In And These 2020 Resolution Tweets Are Everything

Let the countdown begin!! Less than 24-hours until the clock strikes 12 and we enter a brand new decade full of undiscovered terrains and opportunities. Going into a BRAND NEW DECADE is no joke, it’s a time for introspection to see how you can improve in the coming year and leave behind all that unwanted baggage. That is exactly what UAE peeeps are doing right now as they’re taking to Twitter to post their NYE resolutions and goals that are super inspiring, giving off the in-with-the-new-out-with-the toxic kinda vibe.

Issa all about that positive attitude this 2020 Who better than Iman Ben Chaibah to give us a lil reminder on that?

The best way to end your decade is to reflect on how you ended 2009 and the mental space you were in compared to now, and how much you've overcome & experienced since then.

2020: Love yourself, be happy, eat cake, repeat!

2020 goals:

1. Love yourself

2. Be happier

3. Be more grateful

YAAS! Make you, your priority this coming decade

YOU should be at the top of YOUR priority list ..

If you were not then there’s something wrong with YOU!

.

Ugh MOOD!

#2020GOALS

We stan’ for selfless resolutions like this! Caring for the environment is a MUST

…and one which Greta Thunberg would approve

PREACH!

Haven’t made your NYE resolutions yet? Take a note from this tweet, that will give you all the feels…

