UAE Residents Are Getting Emotional As NYE Is Rolling In And These 2020 Resolution Tweets Are Everything

Let the countdown begin!!

Less than 24-hours until the clock strikes 12 and we enter a brand new decade full of undiscovered terrains and opportunities. Going into a BRAND NEW DECADE is no joke, it’s a time for introspection to see how you can improve in the coming year and leave behind all that unwanted baggage.

That is exactly what UAE peeeps are doing right now as they’re taking to Twitter to post their NYE resolutions and goals that are super inspiring, giving off the in-with-the-new-out-with-the toxic kinda vibe.

Issa all about that positive attitude this 2020

Who better than Iman Ben Chaibah to give us a lil reminder on that?

2020: Love yourself, be happy, eat cake, repeat!

YAAS! Make you, your priority this coming decade

Ugh MOOD!

#2020GOALS

We stan’ for selfless resolutions like this! Caring for the environment is a MUST

…and one which Greta Thunberg would approve

PREACH!

Haven’t made your NYE resolutions yet? Take a note from this tweet, that will give you all the feels…

Speaking of self-reflection, here’s a #tb to Kylie’s iconic realization…

