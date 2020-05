Dubai Ruler Offers His Condolences To Pakistani President Over The Crash Of PIA His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai offered his condolences to the President of Pakistan after a Pakistan passenger plane from Lahore crashed near Karachi on Friday. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft came down on a building on Friday afternoon.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, shared a similar message to the Pakistani president in light of the tragic event

A number of Dubai based residents shared their heartfelt condolences with those affected in the tragic crash

