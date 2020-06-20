UAE Goes To Great Lengths To Send Aid To Burkina Faso On Occasion Of World Refugee Day
Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Supervision of International Humanitarian City (IHC), HE Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani said,
“Under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the International Humanitarian City seeks to accommodate, facilitate and assist the people and organisations who serve those in need, so that they may work together, as one force, for the betterment of humanity.”
The chartered cargo plane left Dubai International Airport for Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, Friday, June 19, morning with around 100 tons of aid from UNHCR
Provided by WHO, the cargo includes essential kits of medicines and medical supplies in addition to protective equipment for medical staff combating the pandemic
Assistance includes 88 tons of core relief items from UNHCR for displaced people and 12 tons of COVID-19 aid
These supplies will aid more than 600,000 people displaced by the emergency in the Central Sahel region
