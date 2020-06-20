UAE Goes To Great Lengths To Send Aid To Burkina Faso On Occasion Of World Refugee Day An Emirates chartered cargo plane carrying 88 tonnes of core relief items from UNHCR, and 12 tonnes of COVID-19 aid from the World Health Organisation (WHO) took off from DXB for Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso on June 19. The aid was sent to the Central Sahel region to mark World Refugee Day, under the directive of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Supervision of International Humanitarian City (IHC), HE Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani said, “Under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the International Humanitarian City seeks to accommodate, facilitate and assist the people and organisations who serve those in need, so that they may work together, as one force, for the betterment of humanity.”

