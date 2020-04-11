Temperatures Across The UAE To Keep Getting Hotter With A Chance Of Rainfall On Saturday
It’s happening, you guys! This skyscraper-studded desert metropolis on the Arabian Peninsula is all set to step into the summer heat in the following week.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), has shared the weather forecast for the UAE, revealing that the following days will be quite hot and hazy, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in various parts of the country.
The forecast chart shared by the NCM also discloses that light showers of rain can be expected by Saturday afternoon in parts of the UAE, with light-moderate winds of up to 20-30 km/hr cooling things down by late afternoon.
ALSO READ: 5 Home Popsicle Makers To Make A Freakishly Long Summer Day Bearable
Residents may also wake up to a cloudy and slightly pleasant day on Monday, with increased chances of rainfall around the coastal areas
Finally that time of the year to hoard up on some major ice cream tubs at home!