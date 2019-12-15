د . إAEDSRر . س

UAE Leaders Have Just Revealed The Game-Changing Theme For 2020

UAE leaders have announced the theme for 2020.

2018 was the Year of Zayed, 2019 was the Year of Tolerance and 2020 has been dubbed “2020, towards the next 50”.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces made the announcement on Saturday,

2020 will be a year of national strategy, to prepare for the next 50 years and to prepare for the country’s Golden Jubilee, which takes place in 2021.

2020 will lay the foundations for the next 50 years

The UAE will focus on sectors in a post-oil era

And ‘building a knowledge-based economy based on innovation, science & modern technologies’

HH Sheikh Mohammed added the UAE aims to make giant leaps in the economy, infrastructure, health and media

“50 years ago, the founding fathers shaped our life today, & next year, we will shape the coming five decades for the future generations”

