UAE Leaders Have Just Revealed The Game-Changing Theme For 2020
UAE leaders have announced the theme for 2020.
2018 was the Year of Zayed, 2019 was the Year of Tolerance and 2020 has been dubbed “2020, towards the next 50”.
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces made the announcement on Saturday,
2020 will be a year of national strategy, to prepare for the next 50 years and to prepare for the country’s Golden Jubilee, which takes place in 2021.
2020 will lay the foundations for the next 50 years
.@HHShkMohd: The #UAE approaches its Golden Jubilee in 2021, a new milestone that celebrates 50 years of our young country and begins the journey to the next 50 years. Preparations for our new journey start next year 2020. Together, we welcome 2020: Towards the next 50 pic.twitter.com/HsvJSWQpSM
On the occasion of announcing "2020: Towards the next 50," @MohamedBinZayed said: "In 2020, we will coordinate efforts, deploy possible resources & strengths & deepen our community partnerships to lay the foundations of a significant phase in the journey of our development."
The UAE will focus on sectors in a post-oil era
And ‘building a knowledge-based economy based on innovation, science & modern technologies’
.@MohamedBinZayed: Way towards making the #UAE among the best countries in the world by 2071 requires special focus on preparing sectors across the country to the post-oil era & building a knowledge-based economy based on innovation, science & modern technologies.
HH Sheikh Mohammed added the UAE aims to make giant leaps in the economy, infrastructure, health and media
On the occasion of announcing "2020: Towards the next 50," @HHShkMohd said: In 2020, we will work on making giants leaps in our economy, education, infrastructure, health, and media to share the UAE’s new story with the world.
“50 years ago, the founding fathers shaped our life today, & next year, we will shape the coming five decades for the future generations”
.@HHShkMohd: 50 years ago, the founding fathers shaped our life today, & next year, we will shape the coming five decades for the future generations.
