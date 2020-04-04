UAE’s Temperatures Are Predicted To Get HOTTER Starting Saturday

Well hello there summer, it’s that time of the year to turn up your AC to full blast again!

Starting Saturday, April 4 (today), temperatures in the UAE are predicted to keep rising well into next week.

Today the weather conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are set to be hot, hazy, sunny, dusty with a light warm breeze.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, (NCM), temperatures across the country are predicted to peak 36°C in the afternoons in the coming week, accompanied by moderate winds of around 16kph-25kph.

NCM has further warned that high temperatures could bring in humid mornings and slight haze during the day

As the temperatures rise, so should your water intake. So drink plenty of fluids during the day and stay hydrated fam.