DUBAI FIRE: High-Rise Building Under Construction In Business Bay Catches On Fire

DUBAI: A fire broke out in a high-rise building that’s under construction in Business Bay on Saturday afternoon, around 1.30 pm.

Twitter users have shared videos of the fumes billowing from the building under construction in Business Bay.

There have been no official statements confirming the cause of the fire as of yet. It is also unknown if there have been any injuries or casualties.

This is the second fire to have broken out in a Dubai building on Saturday.