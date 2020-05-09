DUBAI FIRE: High-Rise Building Under Construction In Business Bay Catches On Fire

د . إAEDSRر . س

DUBAI: A fire broke out in a high-rise building that’s under construction in Business Bay on Saturday afternoon, around 1.30 pm.

Twitter users have shared videos of the fumes billowing from the building under construction in Business Bay.

There have been no official statements confirming the cause of the fire as of yet. It is also unknown if there have been any injuries or casualties.

This is the second fire to have broken out in a Dubai building on Saturday.

Fire can be seen raging from the uppermost level of the multi-storey under construction Business Bay building

The Dubai Civil Defence has responded to the emergency and teams have been dispatched to the scene of the incident to contain the ongoing fire

Light black smoke can be seen in the area

Earlier on Saturday morning, a warehouse in Umm Rahool, near the Dubai Aiport had also caught on fire around 9 am.

