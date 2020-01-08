Authorities Warn Of Unstable Weather That’s Expected To Last Four Days
Winter is NOT over.
Dubai did the good thing by staying fresh, clear and sunshine-y throughout the holidays, but now that school’s are back, offices are back to full capacity and SZR is once again traffic-heavy, bad weather also is making a comeback.
That’s right; four days of dark skies, clouds, rain and high seas await, starting this Thursday.
This diagram gives you an idea of what’s to come
#National_Center_of_Meteorology a diagram showing the weather conditions over the country in coming days #UAE #Weather pic.twitter.com/44kqrGqzWH
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 7, 2020
Unstable weather expected from Thursday through to Monday
The weather situation over the country From Thursday 09/01/2020 until Monday 13/01/2020 #National_Center_Meteorology #Weather_Situation #Emirates #amna_alzaabi pic.twitter.com/cGMvs1Xn2z
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 7, 2020
Washing in, brollies out!
Dubai waiting on that rain like…