Authorities Warn Of Unstable Weather That’s Expected To Last Four Days

Winter is NOT over.

Dubai did the good thing by staying fresh, clear and sunshine-y throughout the holidays, but now that school’s are back, offices are back to full capacity and SZR is once again traffic-heavy, bad weather also is making a comeback.

That’s right; four days of dark skies, clouds, rain and high seas await, starting this Thursday.

This diagram gives you an idea of what’s to come

Unstable weather expected from Thursday through to Monday

Washing in, brollies out!

Dubai waiting on that rain like…

