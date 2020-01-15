Weather Report Says ‘Be Prepared’ After Another Night Unstable Weather In The UAE
What is this weather?!
We’re in the midst of winter and after a weekend of unseasonably wet weather, you might have thought it would all be over.
Rain throughout the night resulted in minor flooding, but thankfully nothing in comparison with lasy weekend’s historic water rise.
The unstable weather is likely to continue until 11am on Wednesday
Dubai Airports hit with more rain last night
امطار غزيرة على مطار دبي#أمطار #أمطار_الخير #استمطار #تلقيح_السحب #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد
Heavy rain over Dubai Airport#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 14, 2020
The weather warning says ‘Be prepared’
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/ov9tT7B5qH
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 15, 2020
The top of the Burj Khalifa totally hidden under cloud cover
أمطار دبي #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #أمطار_الخير #استمطار #تلقيح_السحب #هواة_الطقس #أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #عبيد_الشامسي pic.twitter.com/Yi5VjE0Bzr
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 14, 2020
The weather report in full
#NCM #UAE #officialuaeweather #weatherforecast #seastate #windspeed #winddirection #rain #fog pic.twitter.com/E3iJ69gttn
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 13, 2020