US Publications Claim That ToTok Was Removed From The Apple Store For Being Used As A Spying Tool

ToTok has recently become the talk of the town down in this region and now claims of the app being developed as a means to spy on its users have surfaced by the American intelligence services.

The app which quickly rose to fame in the last couple of months in the UAE was earlier removed from the Apple and Google Playstore. This news raised many eyebrows as some questioned if the app was potentially heading for a ban, some speculated the app is undergoing maintenance and the US government issued that the app is, in fact, a tool used for spying and has been removed for that reason.

Users are freaking out after hearing the rumours surrounding the app

The US intelligence services have further stated that the app tracks every conversation, movement, relationship, appointment, sound, and image of those who install it on their phones… eeks.

Although people have already started becoming cautious of the app, there have been no further reports confirming or denying these claims

These claims have been made by American intelligence services because the app does not use end-to-end encryption, giving hackers the chance to freely read all messages.

