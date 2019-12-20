د . إAEDSRر . س

A Video Of A Baby Girl’s Reaction Over The Worst Xmas Gift Has Got Dubai Peeps Amused And Teary-Eyed All At Once

Earlier on Friday, a tweep shared a video of his daughter’s reaction to receiving a Banana as a Xmas gift. Whilst her dad was hoping for a funny or annoyed reaction out of the child, to his surprise, the child was beaming with joy upon unwrapping the gift to find a Banana.

The adorbsss 31-second-long trending video has already garnered over 300k views in less than 24 hours as the kiddo is literally winning hearts all over the world with her precious reaction.

Dubai peeps could not contain themselves from showering the video with a ton of ‘aww’s and heart eyes.

Awww! How to get your kids to eat fruits 101 right here y’all…

Conclusion: Kiddos apparently LOVE fruits

Ayy, pleasing kids ain’t all that hard… just hand them a Banana

…The fruit

Some parents… just… aren’t… as… lucky…

This lil kiddo hit us right in the feels

