د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: A Video Of A Skydiver Sleeping During The Free Fall Is The Level Of Chill You Need In Your Life Right Now

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Taking the word ‘relax’ a little too literally is this skydiver who is basically napping away during the free fall from the plane and can be seen completely unbothered by the height of the fall.

A level of CHILL one can only aspire to have, the skydiver driving down with the aerial view of Palm Jumeirah will have you replaying the video multiple times just to ensure whether what you’re seeing is the real deal or nahh!

Chill factor: Level 100000000!!!

The only kinda ‘skydive’ some of us may ever have the stomach to try…

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?