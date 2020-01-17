WATCH: A Video Of A Skydiver Sleeping During The Free Fall Is The Level Of Chill You Need In Your Life Right Now

Taking the word ‘relax’ a little too literally is this skydiver who is basically napping away during the free fall from the plane and can be seen completely unbothered by the height of the fall.

A level of CHILL one can only aspire to have, the skydiver driving down with the aerial view of Palm Jumeirah will have you replaying the video multiple times just to ensure whether what you’re seeing is the real deal or nahh!