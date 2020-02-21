WATCH: A SHOCKING Video Of Flamingos Feeding Their Baby With What Looks Like ‘Blood’ Is Going Viral

We were as SHOCKED as you are right now, at this very moment.

In the deranged video shared by the Science Channel, it appears that a male flamingo is pecking into the skull of the female flamingo and making her bleed out as she feeds her flaminglet is NOT as messed up at it seems!! Being shared online only one day ago, the shocking video has already taken up social media by storm and Dubai peeps are getting super curious about this 23-second clip.

The video, in fact, highlights the itty bitty wonders of mother nature as it shows the REALITY of how flamingos actually feed their young and you might want to put on your reading glasses to get a grip of this one. So don’t lose your chill just yet and keep scrolling to be flaming-schooled!