WATCH: A SHOCKING Video Of Flamingos Feeding Their Baby With What Looks Like ‘Blood’ Is Going Viral
We were as SHOCKED as you are right now, at this very moment.
In the deranged video shared by the Science Channel, it appears that a male flamingo is pecking into the skull of the female flamingo and making her bleed out as she feeds her flaminglet is NOT as messed up at it seems!! Being shared online only one day ago, the shocking video has already taken up social media by storm and Dubai peeps are getting super curious about this 23-second clip.
The video, in fact, highlights the itty bitty wonders of mother nature as it shows the REALITY of how flamingos actually feed their young and you might want to put on your reading glasses to get a grip of this one. So don’t lose your chill just yet and keep scrolling to be flaming-schooled!
The post explains that the parent flamingos were trying to feed their chick with red crop milk as “parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts and regurgitate it to feed their young”
Crop milk is secreted from the lining of the crop of parent birds and that is subsequently regurgitated to their babies.
As scary as the visuals look… NO, the flamingo is not going to drop dead…
Flamingos get their distinctive pink colouring from carotenoid pigments found in their diet of algae and crustaceans.