COVID-19: Free Visa Extensions Granted For Certain Residents

Free visa extensions granted.

Dubai is working hard to make life a little easier for residents during these tough times.

All residence permits that expire on March 1, 2020, have been extended for a period of 3 months, without any renewal fees.

But that’s not all… All admin fines for infractions related to the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship have also been waived, effective from April 1.

