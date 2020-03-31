د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID-19: Free Visa Extensions Granted For Certain Residents

Free visa extensions granted.

Dubai is working hard to make life a little easier for residents during these tough times.

All residence permits that expire on March 1, 2020, have been extended for a period of 3 months, without any renewal fees.

But that’s not all… All admin fines for infractions related to the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship have also been waived, effective from April 1.

Residence visa permits that expire on March 1 will be extended

Further government services, including documents, permits and licenses will also get an extension

As the country fights COVID-19, The Cabinet also approved the extension of government services expiring on March 1 onwards for a renewable period of three months, starting April 1st. The decision applies to all federal government services, including documents, permits, licenses and commercial registers and their likes, according to a report via Wam.ae.

