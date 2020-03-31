COVID-19: Free Visa Extensions Granted For Certain Residents
Free visa extensions granted.
Dubai is working hard to make life a little easier for residents during these tough times.
All residence permits that expire on March 1, 2020, have been extended for a period of 3 months, without any renewal fees.
But that’s not all… All admin fines for infractions related to the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship have also been waived, effective from April 1.
The Cabinet also announced the suspension of all administrative fines for violations for Emirates ID and other services of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, for a renewable period of three months.
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 30, 2020
Further government services, including documents, permits and licenses will also get an extension
As the country fights COVID-19, The Cabinet also approved the extension of government services expiring on March 1 onwards for a renewable period of three months, starting April 1st. The decision applies to all federal government services, including documents, permits, licenses and commercial registers and their likes, according to a report via Wam.ae.