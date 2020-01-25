WATCH: This 32 Year Timelapse Of Dubai Will Leave You Shocked At The Country’s Unreal Transformation Over The Decades
Dubai’s glo’up is like no other. The legendary transformation of the city from a barren desert to an urban hub of all things modern and high-tech, Dubai has outdone itself in so, so many ways that one just cannot overlook.
Recently a tweep shared a BRILL throwback video of Dubai’s 32 year-long journey, and no matter how many times the video surfaces, it never fails to impress. From 1984 to 2016 the Google timelapse shows impressive progress of Dubai coast’s over the last the past three decades.
From the short 44-second video, it can be seen that the development of the city boomed from the early 2000s and things were uphill from there.
The UK based tweep further praised Dubai’s massive and rapid globalisation in his tweet
Rining in praises from other Twitter users that applauded Dubai’s unbelievable development over the past 32 years
The foetus phase of the city that never sleeps! Once the developments kickstarted down at Sheikh Zayed Road there was no stopping the Emirate and its ambitious vision
2001 onwards you can see the Palm Jumeirah taking shape of the coast of Dubai, that soon gained the attention of the world’s media for being completely constructed on reclaimed land
Launching at the brink of a massive global recession (2006), Dubai made a point that the emirate was game and open for business.