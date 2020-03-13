Water And Electricity Bills Have Been Reduced To Ease The Cost Of Living In Dubai

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Government on Thursday took to social media to announce an AED1.5 billion economic stimulus package for the next three months, due to the Coronavirus outbreak to support the business sectors in Dubai.

The Covid-19 outbreak has severely impacted the global economic situation, thus this newly launched stimulus package is aiming to provide the highest support for citizens, expats and investors in the UAE under these exceptional circumstances. As the package seeks to enhance liquidity and reduce the overall impact of the current global slump.

Announced by, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai the stimulus package developed by Dubai Government includes 15 initiatives consisting of the commercial sector, retail, external trade, tourism, and the energy sector. The package is meant to have a positive direct and indirect impact on all other sectors as well, over the next three months.