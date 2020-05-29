This Graffiti Snapped In Barsha Is Clearly Bringing Out Someone’s Inner Pooja This Self-Isolation Period

You must be living under a ROCK to not know which madly viral video this is in reference to!

Pooja (who a lot of people consider as the Indian version of a ‘Karen’), has proved to be the alter ego of many frustrated peeps this self-isolation period in Dubai and well… around the world.

Recently, the iconic phrase from season 5 of India’s reality show Big Boss, ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour’ – the decade’s most pressing question – was pictured graffitied on a construction divider in TECOM, Barsha Heights and well, needless to say, the work of… art took reddit by storm!