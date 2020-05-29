This Graffiti Snapped In Barsha Is Clearly Bringing Out Someone’s Inner Pooja This Self-Isolation Period
You must be living under a ROCK to not know which madly viral video this is in reference to!
Pooja (who a lot of people consider as the Indian version of a ‘Karen’), has proved to be the alter ego of many frustrated peeps this self-isolation period in Dubai and well… around the world.
Recently, the iconic phrase from season 5 of India’s reality show Big Boss, ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour’ – the decade’s most pressing question – was pictured graffitied on a construction divider in TECOM, Barsha Heights and well, needless to say, the work of… art took reddit by storm!
Seriously Pooja, you can’t be going around graffiti-ing walls like that!
Dubai peeps admitting that their inner Pooja is being unleashed this quarantine season…
Apparently the artist behind this ‘masterpiece’ has painted many societal quotes around the streets of Dubai…
“All the doors are open, but there’s no way out”… damn, this one hit different!
‘yOu CaNt KiCk iT bY mIsTakE’
Rewatch the ICONIC video below:
