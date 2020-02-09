There’s A Real Buzz About Some WhatsApp Calls Going Through In The UAE This Week

If you’ve been out the loop, then you may have missed out on the fact that several residents reported to trying WhatsApp calls in the UAE over the weekend- and it actually working. Well, sort of.

Several local reports have said on Thursday that some users of the communication app tried the WhatsApp voice and video calls, and it had worked. This lead some to believe that the block on WhatsApp in the UAE may have been no more.

But not quite, not yet anyway.

Image Credits: Stock

WhatsApp has yet to be unblocked in the UAE, but this seems like a promising start

Although when trying out the features on WhatsApp, some people have reported it to not work while for others, it seems to be a success- the quality of the calls wasn’t at its best.

When attempting to make calls, several reports have also said that the WhatsApp calls and videos are only available from UAE to UAE at the moment.