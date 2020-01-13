The Top 10 Safest Airlines In The World For 2020 Have Been Revealed

The results are in…

AirlineRatings performs an annual global airline safety and product rating and it just revealed the top 10 safest airlines of 2020 in which both Emirates and Etihad received seven stars, the highest star ratings!

A well-respected product rating, positioning in the top 10 is a win for all airlines.

The intence review system analyses over 400 airlines and takes various factors into account, including incident records, fleet age, financial position, pilot training and culture and audits from government and aviation bodies.

Forget food, or comfy seats, this is the list that should have your attention

Here are the top 10 safest airlines of 2020: