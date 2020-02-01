You Can Now Upgrade Your License Plate To The Dubai Expo 2020 Design For Only AED200

It’s no secret that your license plate in the Emirates is a BIG deal and a major status symbol, thus now you can drive around town in nothing but style with your new upgraded Expo 2020 license number plate for as cheap as AED200. Ba-da-BLINGG!

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the collector’s plate with the Expo 2020 golden rings logo, will be going on sale from Sunday, February 2 onwards, for AED200 per plate in addition to the nominal fee for fixing logos.