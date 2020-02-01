You Can Now Upgrade Your License Plate To The Dubai Expo 2020 Design For Only AED200

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s no secret that your license plate in the Emirates is a BIG deal and a major status symbol, thus now you can drive around town in nothing but style with your new upgraded Expo 2020 license number plate for as cheap as AED200. Ba-da-BLINGG!

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the collector’s plate with the Expo 2020 golden rings logo, will be going on sale from Sunday, February 2 onwards, for AED200 per plate in addition to the nominal fee for fixing logos.
Car owners can order their number plates by submitting an application through the official RTA website. After which the plates will be issued within three working days and motorists can collect it from their nearest RTA customer service centre. For more information, click here.

The new Expo 2020 license number plate designs are being launched to engage residents and the public in the Expo 2020 activities and atmosphere

According to Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency, RTA:

“The launch of this initiative aims to support Dubai hosting Expo 2020, and motorists will now be able to have their vehicle plates replaced with the Expo logo.” 

You can apply for the classy new license plate number online via RTA’s website by clicking here

You can then collect your new plate from nearest customers happiness centre or centres of RTA service providers across Dubai.

Driving ’round town and showing off your snazzy new Expo 2020 number plate like…

