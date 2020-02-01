You Can Now Upgrade Your License Plate To The Dubai Expo 2020 Design For Only AED200
It’s no secret that your license plate in the Emirates is a BIG deal and a major status symbol, thus now you can drive around town in nothing but style with your new upgraded Expo 2020 license number plate for as cheap as AED200. Ba-da-BLINGG!
The new Expo 2020 license number plate designs are being launched to engage residents and the public in the Expo 2020 activities and atmosphere
According to Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency, RTA:
“The launch of this initiative aims to support Dubai hosting Expo 2020, and motorists will now be able to have their vehicle plates replaced with the Expo logo.”
You can apply for the classy new license plate number online via RTA’s website by clicking here
You can then collect your new plate from nearest customers happiness centre or centres of RTA service providers across Dubai.