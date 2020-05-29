An Inspiring Young Girl Donates Her Hair To Cancer Patients After Growing It Out For A Year

This story of a young, thoughtful 17-year-old girl will leave you feeling inspired to give back to your community like never before!

Anushka Agarwal is an Indian exapt currently residing in Dubai, who frequently partakes in various charitable activities and this time around the young 12th grader has gone a step further and donated something very, VERY personal… her luscious locks of hair!

Anushka exclusively tells Lovin Dubai that she’s been growing out her hair for a year – so that she could have it long enough to donate it to Friends of Cancer Patients, (FOCP) as she had previously seen their work and was almost immediately galvanized.