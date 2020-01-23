5 Reasons Why This Dubai Music Festival Is Your Money Well-Spent

د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai, get loose!

The biggest music festival OF THE YEAR is cominggggg. Virgin Radio RedFestDXB needs ZERO introduction and this year the line-up is IMMENSE.

Seriously shout out to the organisers, this year: Martin Garrix, Bastille, Stormzy, Noah Cyrus, and so many more big artists are hitting Dubai Media City Amphitheatre and the countdown is ON.

Virgin Radio RedFestDXB is happening on Thursday 6th and Friday 7th February and here’s why you should be there

 

5. Coachella who? This is serious festival vibezz

This is a festival like NO OTHER. How? ‘Cos no other party brings in such a big number of artists for one WILD weekend.

In no particular order, this is the line-up you just don’t wanna miss:

Martin Garrix, Stormzy, Young Thug, Machine Gun Kelly, Noah Cyrus, Bastille, Becky Hill, Cheat Codes, Raye & Virgin Radio’s Dany Neville. BOOM!

 

4. You’re about to obsess over NEW artists

WHATEVER music you’re into, you’re gonna want to hit this. It’s a mash-up of the world’s best DJs and rappers, but the best bit? You’re also going to discover new artists along the way. Like Noah Cyrus… Can we take a moment for her career right now? Plus, it’s her first time performing in the UAE and her fans are buzzing!

 

3. Calling it: Some dream collabs might happen on stage

Okay, so we can’t say this for sure. But we know Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly are ACTUALLY mates. You can even spot Noah Cyrus in one of his music videos and artists love getting together on stage, right?! Fingers crossed for this one!

2. ‘Animals’ by Martin Garrix has over one BILLION views on YouTube and you need to hear it live once in your life

1. Eeey ey oh, eh-oh, eeey eeey oh, eh-oh… SO much love for Bastille and they’re gonna be LIVE at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. You need no more information!

The important bits

Virgin Radio RedFest DXB is coming!

Where? Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

When? Thursday, February 6 and Friday, February 7

Lovin Dubai is an official media partner of this event

