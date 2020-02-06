Here’s Your Ultimate Music Guide To The Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Fest
Dubai Media City Amphitheatre comes alive every year for the Emirates Airline Jazz Festival and this year you can just feeeeeel it’s gonna be one of the greats!
Why?
Because for 2020 the festival organisers deserve a raiseeee! Seriously, they’re bringing in three of the world’s greatest performers, along with some sensational second acts, meaning you’ve got three nights of music at your favourite concert venue in Dubai in store.
Emirates Airline Jazz Festival tickets are selling FAST! Get them here now.
The legendary performers will descend on Dubai Media City Amphitheatre from February 26 – 28
Jazz acts and a market kick off each and every day
Local jazz acts will set the mood ahead of the key acts on the night, get there early and make the most of this event!
The stage is surrounded by sloping grass, perfect to set up a picnic blanket, and you can stock up on a great mix of food and bevvies from the various food trucks too. You can even hit the Ripe Market which is setting up shop at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for three days running from February 26 – 28.
In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Ripe Market is your go-to for locally made crafts, fashion, jewellery, art, accessories and more.
Ms Lauryn Hill is headlining Dubai Jazz Fest on Wednesday, February 26
With British singer Bruno Major warming up the crowds, you’ll be begging your boss to get out of work to be upfront and centre for this one.
The one and only LIONEL RICHIE on Thursday, February 27
Like jazz? You’ve come to the right place. American fusion band Spyro Gyra combine jazz, r&b, funk and pop to bring you something very special on this big night!
It gets BETTER! One Republic on Friday, February 28
Not *just* One Republic, the band will be joined on the night by Sammy Miller, famous for jazzy beats performing as ‘Sammy Miller and The Congregation’ … This is JOYFUL jazz and it’ll lift the crowd up like no other!
The important bits
Emirates Airline Jazz Festival is taking place at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on February 26 – 28
