One Republic Are Bringing ‘Apologize’ And ‘Counting Stars’ To Dubai For One Mega Night

“I’m holding on your rope, Got me ten feet off the groundddd, And I’m hearing what you say, But I just can’t make a soundddd”

If you’re not already at the chorus and singing ‘apologizzzeeee’ then this post may not be for you.

In case you’ve been living under a rock (or deep, deeeeeep into the desert) you’ll know One Republic is coming to the Emirates Airline Dubai JazzFest. This is the band with a MOUNTAIN of hits under their belt and who are famous for a whopper live show. And to get in the mood..

Here are our top 3 One Republic hits, rated in order of YouTube view counts (which are insane, btw)