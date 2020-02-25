One Republic Are Bringing ‘Apologize’ And ‘Counting Stars’ To Dubai For One Mega Night
“I’m holding on your rope, Got me ten feet off the groundddd, And I’m hearing what you say, But I just can’t make a soundddd”
If you’re not already at the chorus and singing ‘apologizzzeeee’ then this post may not be for you.
In case you’ve been living under a rock (or deep, deeeeeep into the desert) you’ll know One Republic is coming to the Emirates Airline Dubai JazzFest. This is the band with a MOUNTAIN of hits under their belt and who are famous for a whopper live show. And to get in the mood..
Here are our top 3 One Republic hits, rated in order of YouTube view counts (which are insane, btw)
1. First up with 2.9 billion (BILLIONNNNN!) views – the one and only Counting Stars
2. WHAT a tune. Apologize ft. Timbaland with a cool 295 million views
3. Good Life – the track that’ll put a bounce in every step with 167 million views
It’s finally happening! One Republic, February 28 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre – get in line!
The important bits
What? The Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival
Where? Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
When? February 26 – 28
Tickets on sale now! Get ’em here
*Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner of this event