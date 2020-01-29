6 Things To Look Forward To At This Year’s RedFest DXB Festival

It’s that time of the year again! Virgin Radio’s Red Fest DXB, an annual beloved music festival, is set to make waves once again- as soon as the month of February rolls in. If you’re a UAE OG, then you’d know that apart from Valentine’s Day, this festival is pretty much the other most talked about event for the 2nd month of the new year. Red Fest DXB 2020 is back for another ’round, and with Stormzy among the wiiiiild line-up, and the usual things you know and love, as well as new additions to this yearly event- there’s just SO much to look forward to. The two-day festival is taking place on February 6 and 7, 2020. Keep on reading to know what they are.

1. First things first: that LINE-UP tho! One of the things Red Fest DXB is known for is for bringing in different artists EVERY SINGLE YEAR. Whoever made hits in the last year, you can probably expect to catch them live at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre during the two-day festival. Same goes for this year, with Stormzy, Noah Cyrus, Young Thug, Martin Garrix, BastiLife, Raye, Machine Gun Kelly, Cheat Codes, Becky Hill and Danny Neville. Full list and days that they’re performing here.

2. It’s the place you go for some vibesss Different stalls for fashion, music, all things Dubai and more- there’s definitely more than just singing along to your favourite artists’ sing the hits you know. Walk around, mingle, take photos, check out all the stalls- and truly take part in this music festival.

3. A music festival is nothin’ without MANY food stalls and bevvie spots Don’t worry ’bout getting your snacks, meals or hydration sorted- Red Fest DXB understands all the necessities one needs at a festival. Singing or screaming for your fave celeb too loud, parched? Don’t you worry, many F&B outlets will be around to serve. Food stalls like …. *(need the brands’ names to add here) will be intact. SO yes, you’re 100% sorted.

4. A chance to meet one of your fave stars up-close Not that it’s a guarantee but MANY have gotten lucky and actually met their idols live. I mean, watching them on stage is JUST as exciting- regardless.

5. The venue is iconic (and perfect for ‘gram shots) Large enough not to make you feel claustrophobic, spacious enough to have room to dance to your idols’ jams and perfect for your Instagram feed. Get dressed and ready for your moment on the grass, and in many parts of the venue.

6. Because all your favourite Virgin Radio DXB hosts will grace you with their presence From The Kris Fade Show’s Priti Malik, Big Rossi and Kris Fade to Maz and James and more- everyone you’re used to hearing on 104.4 radio channel will be around to host, entertain, interview and enjoy the BIG two nights. You don’t need to worry about getting starstruck since they’re all SO nice, so why not prep for that selfie you’ve been waiting for?