د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

6 Things To Look Forward To At This Year’s RedFest DXB Festival

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

It’s that time of the year again! Virgin Radio’s Red Fest DXB, an annual beloved music festival, is set to make waves once again- as soon as the month of February rolls in. If you’re a UAE OG, then you’d know that apart from Valentine’s Day, this festival is pretty much the other most talked about event for the 2nd month of the new year.

Red Fest DXB 2020 is back for another ’round, and with Stormzy among the wiiiiild line-up, and the usual things you know and love, as well as new additions to this yearly event- there’s just SO much to look forward to. The two-day festival is taking place on February 6 and 7, 2020.

Keep on reading to know what they are.

1. First things first: that LINE-UP tho!

One of the things Red Fest DXB is known for is for bringing in different artists EVERY SINGLE YEAR. Whoever made hits in the last year, you can probably expect to catch them live at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre during the two-day festival.

Same goes for this year, with Stormzy, Noah Cyrus, Young Thug, Martin Garrix, BastiLife, Raye, Machine Gun Kelly, Cheat Codes, Becky Hill and Danny Neville.

Full list and days that they’re performing here.

2. It’s the place you go for some vibesss

Different stalls for fashion, music, all things Dubai and more- there’s definitely more than just singing along to your favourite artists’ sing the hits you know. Walk around, mingle, take photos, check out all the stalls- and truly take part in this music festival.

3. A music festival is nothin’ without MANY food stalls and bevvie spots

Don’t worry ’bout getting your snacks, meals or hydration sorted- Red Fest DXB understands all the necessities one needs at a festival. Singing or screaming for your fave celeb too loud, parched? Don’t you worry, many F&B outlets will be around to serve.

Food stalls like …. *(need the brands’ names to add here) will be intact. SO yes, you’re 100% sorted.

View this post on Instagram

RED FEST DAY ❤️ . Before i tell you more about this crazy #REDFESTdxb experience, i want everyone here to know how amazing this girl beside me is! i have never met in my entire life such love and support coming from a fellow FEMALE artist. Growing up in a country you haven’t lived in your whole life doesn’t always help in building real friendships. And even though i have always been surrounded with super sweet acquaintances, meeting Lea gave a totally fresh new bubbly flavor to my year! We speak the same language that consist of dreams, ambitions, & lifting each other up. I am so happy that our passion for dancing united us the way it it, & i am so pumped that it allowed us both to introduce one another to our own artistic worlds. You are a dream come true mon petit bonbon🦄🌈 PROUD OF YOU! Proud of you always!! Now let’s rock those last UAE meetings before running back to more burgers🐷! . Stay tuned for a little #REDFESTdxb video snippet here tonight!

A post shared by Lyne Gandour (@lynegandour) on

4. A chance to meet one of your fave stars up-close

Not that it’s a guarantee but MANY have gotten lucky and actually met their idols live.

I mean, watching them on stage is JUST as exciting- regardless.

View this post on Instagram

sussed out

A post shared by noah cyrus (@noahcyrus) on

5. The venue is iconic (and perfect for ‘gram shots)

Large enough not to make you feel claustrophobic, spacious enough to have room to dance to your idols’ jams and perfect for your Instagram feed. Get dressed and ready for your moment on the grass, and in many parts of the venue.

View this post on Instagram

Day II is here !! Are YOU ready?!

A post shared by #RedFestDXB (@redfestdxb) on

6. Because all your favourite Virgin Radio DXB hosts will grace you with their presence

From The Kris Fade Show’s Priti Malik, Big Rossi and Kris Fade to Maz and James and more- everyone you’re used to hearing on 104.4 radio channel will be around to host, entertain, interview and enjoy the BIG two nights.

You don’t need to worry about getting starstruck since they’re all SO nice, so why not prep for that selfie you’ve been waiting for?

Tickets are on sale NOW! HURRY!

Get yours here.

Lovin Dubai is an official media partner of RedFestDXB. 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?