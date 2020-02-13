The Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival Has More Than *Just Music* In Store This Year
But in case you’ve been living under a rock: Ms Lauryn Hill, Lionel Richie and One Republic are coming for the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Fest, coupled with a host of local and international jazz artists.
And once again, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre is gearing up for another year of what is ALWAYS a highlight on the Dubai music calendar. Readddyyyy!
Tickets are on sale for the Emirates Airline Jazz Festival right now! Get ’em here.
Going for the music? (We all are!) But take note…
There’s a lot more going on within the confines of the venue, scroll for everything you need to know
Ripe Market will be there all weekend long
If you’re already planning to bring a picnic blanket, why not hit Ripe Market before you find your picnic spot, and stock up on local, organic produce and wholesome treats, all made locally.
Ripe Market is famous in the city for hosting a variety of unique stalls featuring crafts, art, jewellery, accessories, artisanal products, and more. And if enjoy exploring a new market, get there early and spend some time getting to know the local homegrown brands that make this market so very special.
The venue will be littered with food and drinks outlets
Depending on your mood, your dinner is sorted thanks to Noodle House, Roost, Taqado and Meat Avenue and if you like gelato-alotto, Gelato Divino is on-site so you can indulge all your ice-cream cravings.
There’ll also be bars on either side of the stage and you’ll pass a number of other food stalls, basically plenty of munch to line your stomach for the night ahead!
This is as much about enjoying the entire evening, as the music itself. So, get there early for a chill night, coupled with amazing performers… SO excited for this one.
The important bits
What? The Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival
Where? Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
When? February 26 – 28
